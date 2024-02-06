Pochettino’s interesting case at Chelsea

Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach.

6 February 2024



In a large team in the world, ‘Is it easier to fire one person when things go wrong than 35 people? Yes and no. it all depends. About what? Of course, about money.

The case in England is, to say the least, curious. It turned out that Chelsea had entrusted the mission of salvation to Mauricio Pochettino, a coach with great prestige in the local environment, after reforming with four coaches who failed to shape the team’s play despite a star-studded roster.

Expectations versus reality, just a few months after it landed, couldn’t be more disappointing:

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League table, with 10 losses compared to 9 wins and more goals conceded (39) than scored (38). A pure example of imbalance, this has almost always been the story since the departure of former owner Roman Abramovich and the arrival of new North American owners.

And Pochettino has apologized in every tone: “I think we are not good enough. This is the reality at this time. Me too. What we showed today is that we are not that good. no one gets left behind. I don’t want to come here and say I’m the best. At this moment, we are not living up to the history of the club. this is reality. We have to accept it and be critical. we will not give up. I’m human and of course it’s not a pleasant situation, but in football you have to accept it. At a club like Chelsea, you have to accept the expectations that are placed on him. To stay in business, with this type of club, you have to accept it,” he said after the last defeat, a 2-4 defeat against Wolves, which was preceded by a 4-1 loss against Liverpool.

Let him go once and for all! The stands at Stamford Bridge roar after every kick. And they are right, but they don’t expect anyone to listen to them. And it is not that the current board is very happy with the coach, rather they know the reality and know that the coach is not a sporting problem but an accounting problem.

The Daily Mail newspaper revealed the real reason for keeping the Argentine in his position: “Chelsea fear that, given the club’s precarious financial position, the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino could put him at risk of breaching Premier League spending rules. “It is an important factor that does not facilitate the option of changing the coach,” he said.

Everything, everything, everything, is a matter of money: “Removing him and his big squad would cost Chelsea more than 10 million pounds (over 11.5 million euros). Any payment agreed before June will count towards Premier League profit and fixture rules this season, to avoid breaching which Chelsea have already spent more than £1bn on new players since the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital takeover She is struggling after doing so”, adds the newspaper.

Translation: If Pochettino wants to fire him they can’t stop paying him compensation, but the price will ruin the accounts of Chelsea, who already find themselves closer to the Premier League relegation places than the Champions League qualification zone. Strongly influenced by the reality of seeing up close. (They are 15 units away), which will be an economic relief.

According to the Daily Mail’s calculations, this is why a change of coach is not even close, although it is true that Pochettino has one less point (31) and is one place lower in the table (11) than Graham Potter. When he was fired. , Between the latter and Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea spent £23 million, so there is no money to get rid of Pochettino. All that remains is belief, a lot of belief, so that he can return as head of Tottenham and ultimately return to the extraordinary footballers he manages.