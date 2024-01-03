Linares City Council presents a proposal to social welfare associations to develop a new agreement that brings together several reforms

Councilor-Representative of Social Welfare of Linares City CouncilMammen Munoz has also participated Technical staff in your areain a meeting with Representatives of unions in this area, with the aim of strengthening relations with these groups and thus showing them a willingness to work in the pursuit of improvements and the realization of new projects. Many points were discussed at the meeting, the most notable of which was “the Proposal for the preparation of a new cooperation agreement aimed at speeding up processes that until now had slowed down the process to the detriment of both parties,

Munoz has pointed out in detail that “The draft of the new Agreement 2024/2025 aims to timely correct and shorten all these administrative steps, thus guaranteeing greater agility and fluidity in both the payment of the subsidy and its justification., The councilor indicated, “Such a measure has been welcomed and positively received by the associations, believing that it will represent a significant improvement in economic cooperation relations compared to the previous one.” “Similarly, various ideas, opinions and contributions were presented in the meeting, which without any doubt were collected and will be given importance to the world. Preparation of new cooperation agreement“, where did it go Councilor for social welfare.

On the other hand, in the meeting, joint evaluation of various Visibility and support campaigns that have recently been run by the social welfare sector, such as the Association Exhibition and Fair or the Christmas Solidarity Market. In this sense, according to the Councilor, the opinion of the collaborative fabric has been unanimous, giving a very positive assessment towards these activities and expressing their desire to continue them this year also. 2024.

“He The Linares City Council also shows willingness to continue this type of collaboration as it is the best way to give visibility And highlight the enormous work and great social work that these unions and the human teams that create them do on a daily basis,” said Mammen Muñoz, who “has impressed the minds Full commitment for support from the social welfare sectorgive priority to everyone Thank these unions for their dedicationtheir values ​​and Great humanitarian work that tirelessly gives back to society,