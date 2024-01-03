El Paso Hyundai faces car theft epidemic

step.- Hyundai will have a large-scale mobile clinic in El Paso to update anti-theft software and fix a security vulnerability that makes some of its vehicles easy targets in the nationwide auto theft problem.

The Mobile Anti-Theft Refresher Clinic will be open to El Paso-Las Cruces area residents on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and Thursday, Feb. 8 in the parking lot off US 54 at Camp Cohen Water Park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 9700 Gateway North Blvd. in Northeast El Paso.

Specially trained Hyundai service technicians will be on site to install and complete the software update, which will take less than 30 minutes. Drivers will also get a free steering wheel lock.

The update is free. No appointment, registration or registration is necessary.

There were 420 thefts and attempted thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in El Paso between last year and the beginning of 2024, El Paso police officials said at a news conference Tuesday announcing the Hyundai program.

The theft is linked to a viral video, known as the “Kia Challenge”, which surfaced in 2021 and taught viewers how to steal cars with security flaws.

“The involvement of children in car theft has become an epidemic across the United States,” El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas said at a news conference.

The mobile clinic is part of efforts by Hyundai’s nationwide dealer network to install free anti-theft software updates for customers.

Thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars have increased in El Paso and other cities across the country after security violations were posted in videos on TikTok and other social media sites.