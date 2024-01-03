They condemn the murder of a guard in Ciego de Ávila

A Cuban custodian was allegedly murdered in Falla, Ciego de Ávila, while working in a local store.

User Enriqueto Libre shared the complaint on social networks and lamented the wave of insecurity in the country.

“Things are going this way, in Falla they killed the security guard at a Barrio Nuevo store (last name Toledo) for allegedly stealing food,” he said.

Without giving further details about the case, he said, “Such crimes are on the rise across the country, but there are very few consequences from the authorities who are busy suppressing, mistreating, and punishing those who think differently.” More interested in doing it and putting them in jail.”

At the time of writing this note, further details about the alleged crime, as well as the identity of the victim, were unknown.

Violence increased in Cuba. For example, the alleged murder of a teenager was reported this week in the eastern province of Las Tunas.

According to complaints received on social networks, the young man’s name was Cristian Alejandro Medina Borrero and he was reported missing.

“Cristian Alejandro Medina Borrero, 15 years old, was murdered near EIDE in Las Tunas,” explained a user identifying herself as Irma Brock.