Russia calls NATO a “threat” amid military exercises

NATO represents a “threat” to Russia, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday, as the alliance launched its largest military exercise since the Cold War, called Steadfast, last week.

Asked about the drills, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Of course, this is a threat to us, that’s how we deal with it and we are constantly taking appropriate measures.”

He argued that “NATO is an instrument of confrontation” that “for decades has steadily moved its military infrastructure toward our borders.”

The Steadfast military exercise, the largest combat exercise conducted by NATO since the end of the Cold War, began last week in the northeastern United States and is set to expand in the coming months.

NATO indicated that Steadfast, which will mobilize 90,000 troops from both sides of the Atlantic, was designed to simulate the alliance’s response to an attack by an opponent such as Russia, without specifying which, and would include about 50 ships, 80 More aircraft will be included. 1,100 vehicles of war.

According to NATO, the exercise is supposed to test the alliance’s ability to quickly mobilize and transport U.S. troops to “strengthen the defense of Europe.”

The already difficult relations between NATO and Russia have been strained to breaking point since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

In response to the Russian attack, Finland joined the alliance in April 2023, while Sweden is moving closer to membership after getting the green light from Turkey, and awaiting ratification by a reluctant Hungary.

Bureau/LPT/MAS/ZM