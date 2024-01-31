Elon Musk shows how one of his humanoid robots walks and creates terror in the network

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a final presentation that surprised and horrified many: a video of ithumanoid robot optimus Walk easily. OPTIMUS, first revealed at Tesla’s artificial intelligence event in August 2021, has been a hot topic since its conception. Recently, in December 2023, Tesla The most advanced version, “Optimus Gen 2”, was unveiled. With a height of 1.70 meters and a weight of 54 kg, this robot has a more compact and humane design. Its improvements include new arms, legs, neck and body, giving it more fluid and natural movements.

video of musk, he shows OPTIMUS Walking slowly while a group of onlookers watched brought a variety of reactions on social media. Some people chant “Kill it with fire!” Express your concern with comments like. or “Has no one seen the movie iRobot?”, reflecting fear of the potential risks of integrating “intelligent” machines into society. However, other people find this technological advancement attractive.

You may be interested in:

Worship of Artificial Intelligence? Experts worry people worship chatbots as gods

Before you see how the world’s major cities will look in the future and according to AI, take a breath

What is Elon Musk planning to do with robots?

musk has expressed a desire to build millions of such robots with an estimated price of 20 thousand dollars per unit. While building humanoid robots may seem far from Tesla’s primary goal of accelerating sustainable energy, Musk believes Optimus extends the company’s mission into a more sustainable future.

Furthermore, recently, the desire to musk This appears to be in line with a prediction by David Holz, founder of the Artificial Intelligence Research Laboratory mid journey, on the proliferation of humanoid robots. According to Holz, we can expect about a billion robots on Earth by the 2040s, expanding to a hundred billion throughout the solar system by the 2060s, a vision that musk Considers it admirable.

The year has had a tough start for Elon Musk’s Tesla

American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Its fourth-quarter results, announced on January 24, fell short of expectations, hit by a decline in the selling prices of its products. The group’s turnover between October and December was $25.17 billion, an increase of 3% year-on-year. Its net profit was 7.93 billion dollars.

Musk is a very controversial character. Photo: AFP.

Excluding extraordinary tax benefits, net profit reached $2.48 billion, down 39% compared to the same quarter in 2022. Analysts had expected about $2.69 billion in profit. The company cut prices several times during 2023. Tesla He also warned that the pace of sales growth could slow down “significantly” this year.