Russia has suspended the launch of Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with the first Belarusian cosmonaut

Russia today suspended the launch of the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying three crew members, including the first Belarusian cosmonaut, Marina Vasilievskaya. According to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, it is headed towards the International Space Station (ISS).

The cancellation occurred when the Soyuz was already on the launch pad for departure from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 13:21 GMT. With the help of Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket.

Roscosmos reported that the suspension of takeoff occurred “automatically”.Just when the ship’s engines were ready for launch and were emitting smoke.

“Attention. An automatic flight cancellation has occurred. Bring the launch complex units to their starting position. Prepare for parking for 24 hours,” the Russian agency said during the live broadcast.

Initially, Soyuz MS-25 was scheduled to be launched on March 13, but then Roscosmos postponed it to March 21.

The ship’s flight plan includes docking with the Prichal module of the Russian segment of the orbital platform at 16:40 GMT.

The Soyuz MS-25 crew includes Vasilievskaya, flying in space for the first time, Russian Oleg Novitsky and American Tracy Dyson.

Vasilievskaya said, “It is a great honor and great pride for me to represent Belarus on the ISS. I am ready for the flight.” The day before the canceled flight, the stewardess of the Belarusian airline Belavia, to the BELTA agency.

Vasilievskaya and Novitsky are scheduled to remain on the ISS for a total of 12 days, after which both will return to Earth aboard Soyuz MS-24.

M.V.