The Surprising Qualities That Make You Happy (If You Practice the Harvard Happiness Guru’s 4 Keys)

Which one is that quality he can help us be happy According to Harvard happiness expert Arthur Brooks? Neophilia. neophilia It is a term used to define a person who experiences strong push towards new, both objects and experiences. The development of communication has contributed to the use of this term, popularized by the author robert anton wilson to qualify people addicted For latest technologies. Like many things, neophilia can become a problem. In psychology, neophilic behavior is associated with a behavioral problem characterized by passion for the new to the point of controlling our actions or our perception of ourselves, Recently, happiness expert Arthur Brooks has invited us to reclaim the positive concept of neophilia. Harvard University professor believes this the basic ingredient of our happiness,

4 keys to practicing the quality of life that makes you happy, according to a Harvard expert

“Neophilia is love or enthusiasm for the new or novelAnd can lead to happiness,” explains Brooks. Neophilia is related to happiness to the extent that it is associated with extraversion and Extraversion is a great predictor of happiness, “Neophilia also makes us happy because it is a engine CuriosityOne of the basic positive emotions of human beings (the second is Happiness)”. According to a Harvard expert, you can fuel your healthy neophilia with these 4 keys,