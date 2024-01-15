Salma Hayek, hot on the arm of François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek’s fashion marathon at Milan Fashion Week started on Friday, February 23. The actress made her way to the front row of the Gucci fashion show. Sabato di Sarno, creative director of the Italian fashion house, presented his Fall-Winter 2024 collection.

On this occasion, Salma Hayek was dressed from head to toe in burgundy, the dominant color of the house this season. The 57-year-old actress opted for a flesh-coloured short top hidden under a skirt. A closed leather jacket, handbag and platform sandals completed her look. Don’t forget to wear sunglasses to hide your eyes. She arrived on the arm of her husband François-Henri Pinault and walked away.

A show in which the couple, married for 15 years, barely participated, as the actress later indicated on her social networks. “Traffic in Milan during fashion week is hellish.” We almost didn’t get the chance to attend the incredible Gucci show!” she wrote on her Instagram account alongside a carousel of photos taken during the day.

The next day, the couple went out again, this time to attend the Bottega Veneta fashion show. Salma Hayek looked beautiful wearing a leopard print dress and a dark colored trench tied around her waist. The pair were joined by Kate Moss, ASAP Rocky, Rihanna’s partner, who came alone. Julianne Moore was also in attendance with her husband Bart Freundlich.

Milan Fashion Week will conclude on Monday. It will then host a parade in Paris on the same day until March 5. Among the first unforgettable events: Dior and Saint Laurent, who will present their collections on Tuesday.