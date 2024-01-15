Match Summary Santos vs Mazatlán (1-0) CL2024 Liga MX Goal”

Four games and 25 days later, Santos Laguna Was able to break a bad streak tonight TeaMistake ideal saint, after losing by a small margin against Mazatlan FCin the first home game ofIgnacio Ambriz, who came to take over the place left by the Uruguayan strategist, pablo repettoWho was dismissed by the board after negative results.

An important victory for the Laguneros, who defeated the Sinaloa team that came to this duel. three games without losingHighlights of two draws against Shivaj And America on the court of Aztec Stadium.

bruno amione He was in charge of scoring the only goal in that match, in which the Port team dominated for most of the time, but could not achieve it, mainly due to Good performance from Carlos Acevedo under the three pillars of the frame of Warrior’s,



Goalkeeper on more than two occasions was the key So that the local target remains clear, and the attack has the opportunity to take advantage Error in defense of artillerymenWho today was not as effective as he was in the last three matches where he scored seven goals.

This was Bruno Amion’s goal. Video

amion He fired a low center shot to the second post, which traveled across the entire short field. hugo gonzalez, First of all Jesus OsejoHowever, alone in front of the frame, could not make contact amion He arrived alone and did not miss the opportunity to put 1-0 till Minute 54.

Saints They maintained a limited offensive approach since the start of the game, but once they got the go-ahead goal, they were saved Good moments on the attack, without posing too much danger at the door of Mazatlán FC, Since then no game was recorded without a goal day 1 In front of him atlético de san luis,

