On the hereditary cancer trail in Aragon to create medicines tailored to the genetics of each patient

Health systems around the world are looking for a new approach to medicine, able to focus not only on curing diseases, but also Prevent and diagnose more accurately. This will be possible thanks to personalized precision medicine. The three main biomedical research institutes in Aragon have united to advance this transformation and develop tools to diagnose, diagnose and treat various diseases, including cancer-related diseases.

a big challenge

Track hereditary cancers and eventually create effective drugs based on each patient’s genetics This is a complex challenge on which the Aragonese Institute of Health Sciences (IACS), the Aragon Health Research Institute (IIS Aragon) and the University of Zaragoza (UNIZAR) have been working together for more than a year. The project covers the entire process of creating new therapies, from data discovery and analysis to testing on animal and computer models.

personalized precision medicine Subject to obtaining and studying extensive experimental databases, Therefore, everything starts with creating a group of patients that lays the foundation for the research. IACS has already begun to prepare a cohort with samples from people whose family conditions are compatible with the existence of hereditary cancer but who have tested negative for all known targets.

200 samples from this group have been analyzed at the Aragon Biomedical Research Center (CIBA) to study their complete genome. The results will be included in the BIGAN platform Looking for some unknown marker that allows us to determine in advance which types of people are more likely to suffer from that type of cancer.

The next step will be to create drugs that are truly effective based on each patient’s genetics. IIS Aragon researchers will discover proteins that serve as biomarkers and therapeutic targetsSomething that will later be verified in tests in in vitro models as a preliminary step to animal models.

As the final phase of the project, from veterinary or CIBA facilities, Unizar will create a mini platform for animal modelsEspecially rodents, which allows us to take advantage of previous results and pursue the study of different pathologies.

Biotechnology and Health

Complementary R&D&I Schemes of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities have a new objective To promote and establish cooperation between autonomous communities. The Complementary Plan for Biotechnology Applied to Health seeks to provide an integrated approach to respond to complex health challenges.

Aragon joins this supplementary scheme in 2022 With a total budget of 582,321 euros, of which 350,276 are provided by the Ministry and 232,045 by three Aragonese institutions: the Aragonese Institute of Health Sciences (IACS), the Aragon Health Research Institute (IIS Aragon) and the University of Zaragoza (UNIZAR).

Data collection and analysis, key

Individualized and precise medical needs draw on large databases Being able to reliably determine whether a person is likely to suffer from some type of disease based on their genetics.

A benchmark in Europe in the field of health data, the Aragonese Institute of Health Sciences has the experts and technologies Analyze and leverage information obtained from samples, clinical data, genomic information and proteomic analysis Of those who form a group. In addition, it coordinates the Biobank of the Aragon Health System, where patient samples are collected, classified and stored for use in research. The combination of both tools allows rapid progress in research to predict and diagnose diseases.

Drug Screening Platform

The Aragon Health Research Institute (IIS Aragon) leads the work that will result in a platform for drug screening and analysis of drug-target interactions. This project focuses on the molecular level Discovering new therapeutic strategies for personalized medicine, especially for cancer, infectious diseases, rare diseases and inherited metabolic disorders.

Starting with the characterization of the target protein, Molecular experimental screening programs will be designed to identify bioactive compounds. Once selected, these compounds will be evaluated in preclinical studies to determine their toxicity and biological efficacy, using various models such as cell lines, animal infection models, and in vitro organoids and ‘organ-on-chip’ simulation models. system will be used. This approach will allow the development of specific drugs and move toward personalized and precision medicine, reducing the need for animal testing.

A list of animal models for various human pathologies

The University of Zaragoza will create a list of animal models for different human pathologies that will be offered to the rest of the consortium members developing potential treatments. This contribution is at the forefront of personalized medicine with the launch of TAMP (Therapy Animal Models Platform), which represents an important milestone in biomedical research. This revolutionary platform already offers specific animal models for different pathologies that allow specific treatments to be evaluated., making it possible to adapt medical interventions to the specific needs of each individual. In this pioneering effort, the University of Zaragoza contributes its vast experience promoting collaboration between different scientific disciplines.

Animal models are essential in biomedical scientific research. Studying biological processes, diseases, and drug effects. These range from simple organisms such as fruit flies to more complex mammals such as mice and rats, chosen based on the research question and similarity to human biological systems. They help understand human physiology, pathology, and behavior, as well as develop and test new medical interventions. In this project, it will exclusively be rodents.

This article has been developed in collaboration with the Scientific Culture Unit of the University of Zaragoza, the Aragonese Institute of Health Sciences and the Aragon Health Research Institute.

-Go to Third Millennium Supplement

Sign up and receive the Science newsletter in your email every week