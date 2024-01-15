More than 10,000 people have been arrested in Ecuador since the start of the fight against narcoterrorism (AP/Dolores Ochoa)

Arrests of more than 10,000 people have been recorded Ecuador within 48 days ofinternal armed conflict“That President Daniel Noboa announced in early January against organized crime, whose gangs were mainly dedicated drug traffickingBegan to be considered a terrorist group.

The number of detainees reached 10,134 in the latest daily balance published this Sunday government of ecuadorOf which 268 were held on charges of “terrorism”. The same report states that more than 64 tonnes of drugs have been seized,

So far security forces Have conducted 126,436 joint operations (over 2,600 each day), 171 of them criminal gang Now called by the authorities terrorist group,

Apart from this, 3,040 have been seized firearmsAbout 20,000 explosives, more than 214,000 bullets, 1,353 bullet magazines and about 4,200 knives.

Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa



during exception status Law enforcement forces have killed nine people they have identified as terrorists; has passed away three members of the police And no casualties have been recorded in the military ranks.

Agents have also caught 979 criminals vehicles1,147 motorcycles and 28 boats are involved A semi-submersible for transporting drugs, As well as approximately $253,000 in cash.

figure in figures 34 prisoners were recapturedAbout 90 people escaped from prisons, where at the beginning of the year, there were several prisoner riots with 200 hostages, including guards and police, managed to be released.

After declaring “internal armed conflict“, He The government of President Daniel Ngoua identified at least 22 transnational organized crime groups and classified them as “terrorist organizations” and “belligerent non-state actors”.,

During the state of emergency, law enforcement forces have killed nine people they identified as terrorists



By identifying these groups as belligerent groups, the President opened a legal door for them armed forces together with Police Act with all your resources to neutralize them.

Period of violence in Ecuador Broke in the middle of application phoenix plan Government against crime.

In theory, this strategy demanded regain control of prisonsMany of them were internally dominated by criminal groups whose rivalries survived Murder of more than 450 prisoners In a series of prison massacres since 2020.

However, prison violence took to the streets until Ecuador became one of the most violent countrieswith 45 deliberate killings per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.

