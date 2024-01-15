SAG Awards 2024: The hottest celebrity beauty looks

on the occasion of sag awards 2024, which took place this Saturday, February 24, in Los Angeles, celebrities embraced discreet beauty and cool glamour. Jessica Chastain, whose eyelids were adorned with orange shadows, and Emma Stone, who chose pale pink, preferred warm shades. Selena Gomez, for her part, paired her brown blow-dry with a matte nude lip and a cherry red manicure, with classic notes reminiscent of Italian bombshells of a bygone era.

Margot Robbie continued to embody the Barbie beauty, with her glossy blonde waves parted down the center and her eyelids, lips and cheeks a shade of petal pink, whileAriana Greenblatt Drawn to Bratz with oversized lips and subtle vampire details. Ayo Edebiri Soft waves and braids selected; Billie Eilish wore curtain bangs with an easy hairstyle; and intricate, coiled hairhalle bailey Created a sensation. Finally, Brie Larson’s plucked brows, rosy pink lips and glowing skin inspired us to swap out winter’s beauty look for spring.

Here Are the Best Beauty Looks from the 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet

