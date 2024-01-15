Cristiano Ronaldo’s harsh reaction after hearing slogans about Lionel Messi after Al Nassr’s win

Amidst Lionel Messi sloganeering, Cristiano Ronaldo made an obscene gesture towards Al Shabab fans – Credit: @screenshot

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo Faced criticism after making an obscene gesture After Al Nassr’s victory against Al Shabaab. The Portuguese’s extreme reaction when rival fans called out the figure Lionel Messi To anger the Portuguese.

During the match held today on Sunday afternoon, Ronaldo opened his account by scoring a penalty in the 21st minute. Brazilian Anderson Talisca was in charge of sealing the result with a double. After the match, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner took the opportunity to celebrate the victory with his teammates before entering into a new controversy. As he hugged his teammates, Al Shabab fans began chanting “Messi, Messi, Messi”.

The chants only enraged the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker, Who answered them by placing his hand on one of his ears and, immediately after, making a frantic motion while placing his right hand at the height of his pelvis. This unusual incident was captured on video.

After the incident it went viral on social media. Said this while talking to some Saudi experts reuters Ronaldo’s behavior deserves punishment, saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat He also speculated that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) would launch an investigation into the incident.

“The disciplinary commission faces the toughest test. “We’ll wait to see what happens”Said Waleed Al Farraj, Prominent Saudi writer and television presenter on social media platforms x -Before Twitter-. “Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. “That’s what the big leagues are like,” he said.

He did not comment on behalf of Al Nasr reuters Regarding the conduct of the 39-year-old Portuguese.

Ronaldo was criticized on other occasions for starring in episodes with similar features. In April last year, the striker grabbed his genitals while walking to the substitutes’ bench after finishing a match against Al Hilal. Rival fans also made references to “La Pulga”.

The same month, the former Red Devils forward picked up an Al Hilal scarf – which was thrown at him from the stands –, After Al Nassr lost 2–0 in the Riyadh Season Cup final he stuffed it into his underwear and then threw it away while heading towards the locker room tunnel.

Ronaldo, who signed for Al Nassr as a free agent at the end of 2022, leads the Saudi league scoring charts with 22 goals in 20 games so far this season. Al Nassr is second in the table with 52 pointsFour less than Al Hilal, who have one game less.

With information from Reuters