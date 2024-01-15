Salma Hayek shares her two tips to hide gray hair

Salma Hayek does not want gray hair… On the contrary, the American actress and director, now 57 years old, intends to hide the traces of time and tells her followers her tips, unique but no less effective. the explanation!

Was seen in the movie last year Magic Mike: Last Dance By Steven Soderbergh and with Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek The buzz continues on the red carpet and social media. No one has forgotten her figure that was revealed on the occasion of Bikini Day or her natural look that was revealed in a selfie in recent months or her tight dress that recently dazzled at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. On February 28, taking to Instagram the actress, now 57, specifically highlighted her hair through a short video, giving two tips for it. hide your gray hair,

video already Liked François-Henri Pinault’s wife has been shown getting well surrounded more than 230,000 times in the span of a few hours. Sitting on a seat in front of the mirror, with a very active hairdresser next to her, Salma Hayek speaks and shows how she is preparing to hide a white strand located on the left side of her face, right next to her temple. Is. Without dyeing and only in a few minutes ,

Salma Hayek uses an everyday tool

heroine of street of miracles Explains in detail: “Sometimes how can I cover them without dyeing? So when I’m alone, i only wear kajal, You clean it well, then you do it like this.She said while mimicking using a brush on the roots of her hair. “All the little rebellious hairs that stand up not only turn black, but they lie flat.”, she specifies with supporting evidence. In other words, Salma Hayek uses a tool to improve her looks that most women have Stay glamorous in every situation,

Plus, Salma Hayek recommends taking a few steps for an even more vibrant result. “Once the product is applied to the hair, heat should not be used. This can melt the mascara and result in discoloration of the hair.”She adds, warning her community of 28 million subscribers.

stars and their white hair

but that’s not all ! The actress gives another tip through the voice of her hairdresser. Making sure his hair doesn’t turn gray “Do not trouble”but he must do it sometimes “Working with troubled people”Salma Hayek reveals she uses it too A temporary root touch-up spraypresented as “Makeup for hair”And That disappears with the first shampoo, Nice look!

The speech is directed at French singer Zazie, who has decided to keep her hair open since the release of her last album. Air which includes its pair how do we do With Vianney (2023). The 59-year-old artist displays a long white lock of hair that she wants to make a non-subject. “When I started talking about the last album, in the first ten days I was asked questions about my gray hair. In those cases, I pretend to be very old and very hard of hearing”he joked Figarobelieve there was “Some questions about this society for women”,