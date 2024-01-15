Santiago Rojas assures that Nacional did not feel the support of its fans after the elimination Colombian football | betplay league

national athletic was excluded from Libertadores Cup In the previous stage of the tournament against Club Nacional, which defeated them on home ground and ended their hopes of remaining in the tournament.

Two out of three goals were due to goalkeeper mistakes santiago rojasActions that resulted in the Purslane team’s elimination from continental competition.

Well, after the game, the Paraguay goalkeeper broke his silence and talked about his unfortunate performance and his team’s exit.

“It’s a shame not to qualify, we were excited. National is used to playing international tournaments, but that did not happen. The dressing room is sad because things are not working,” he commented at the start.

And he said about his mistakes in the opponent’s goals: “I arrived and I had the opportunity to play, it’s a big challenge, it’s strange, I had a difficult game. I take responsibility for the first goal because I felt That I’m in a good position and then with the frustration of the match and to do things well you hurry up and I had this tough match… We are exposed to these types of matches, you can Minimize don’t make mistakes.”We were worried about overturning the result and unfortunately we couldn’t overturn it.”

Of National’s dark moment, he said: “What we have going on is a shame, it will be fixed with work and we will move forward. It’s a shame to be in this bad situation, we are in a big team and we have to tolerate those things.”

For his part, he spoke about the opponent and assured that the team did not feel the support it expected from its fans: “We knew it was a difficult team in the Libertadores. We expected to qualify because we were playing at home, the atmosphere was hot, we needed the support of the fans and it didn’t happen. “We had to row against the current, but we couldn’t do it.”

Finally, he explained how this bad situation will be changed: “The way to reverse this is to work and remain united in these types of situations. This series has ended and now we have to give our best.