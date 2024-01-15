What is the smoothie that helps you reduce belly fat and burn fat?

If you are wondering reduce weight, But you lack time to exercise, the ideal is that you discipline yourself in your diet to be able to achieve your goal.

Weight loss shakes are a great option Those taken as a substitute for some meals during the day can help you lose weight as they help reduce the kilocalories consumed daily.

Pineapple Smoothie There is a delicious drink with celery that you can enjoy as a breakfast or snack. The ideal is that it is a simple and healthy smoothie that you can prepare in a few minutes take it for about 20 daysOn an empty stomach, to start noticing results.

It should be noted that despite its effectiveness, it is not a miracle mixture that will transform your body overnight, Ideally, its consumption should be combined with a healthy diet Reduce the fat content to get better results and if you have time, supplement it with a daily exercise or routine for better results.

Apart from its sweetness, taste, texture and aroma, this tropical fruit is abundant in:

, Potassium.

, Iodine.

, Vitamin A, B and C.

, It contains 85% water.

, Carbohydrates and fiber.

, Iron.

, Magnesium.

In addition to its nutritional benefits, in the field of health it is recommended in the treatment of the following conditions:

Fluid retention (acts as a diuretic).

Intestinal infection problems and constipation (due to its great laxative power).

High blood pressure, cholesterol and anemia.

Intoxication (acts as a purifier).

Immune system disorders (strengthens deficient defenses and helps form red and white blood cells).

Degenerative and cardiovascular problems.

Poor blood circulation.

obesity.

Problems with bone, tissue and nervous system development in children.

People who have the following health problems are advised not to consume it:

digestive problems. It has high content bromelain Digestive problems such as diarrhea, nausea, or stomach upset may occur, especially if consumed in large quantities.

burning sensation in mouth, some people may experience burning sensation in mouth, Burning sensation or sensitivity in the mouth due to the presence of bromelain.

Allergies. In rare cases, some people may be allergic to pineapple; Symptoms may include itching, swelling of the mouth or throat, rash, or difficulty breathing.

If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned, it is important seek medical attention.