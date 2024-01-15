Salma Hayek’s anti-aging beauty secret was told by her grandmother

Salma Hayek Pinault at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood. (November 11, 2023)

In a video interview posted on GQ’s YouTube channel, the actress revealed the essential beauty advice she inherited from her ancestors and which she follows every day. A gesture on which there is debate among experts.

According to Salma Hayek, there’s no need to rely on a beauty routine filled with time-consuming steps to get beautiful skin. The actress prefers minimalism when it comes to facial care. He revealed this in an interview published on the YouTube channel of the American edition of GQ on February 10, 2023. Indeed, during this interview, François-Henri Pinault’s wife answered Internet users’ questions about him, including one of her own. Secrets of youth. “What is Salma Hayek’s beauty routine? This woman is in her 50s and she’s amazing,” one fan wrote in a tweet.

Instead of naming every product she uses, the 50-year-old shared the most valuable beauty advice she finds and applies every day. “My grandmother taught me to never wash my face in the morning,” she explains. “That’s not gross, guys! What happens at night is that your skin produces all the oils it needs to look youthful. It revives.” And advising viewers: “Wash your skin thoroughly in the evening, but don’t wash your skin too hard in the morning.”

Benefits of facial cleansing

Even though it may seem innocuous, Salma Hayek’s recipe is still debated among cosmetic professionals and dermatologists. Surely, everyone agrees that cleansing your face in the evening is the first essential step to having beautiful skin. In fact, it helps eliminate dead cells, pollution particles, sebum, makeup residue and other impurities accumulated throughout the day, thus preventing clogged pores and dull complexion. Additionally, it helps prepare the skin to fully absorb the active ingredients of treatments applied before bedtime to optimize their results. But is it necessary to practice it twice a day?

a question that divides

Ardent defenders of cleansing will claim that it is equally necessary to repeat this action upon waking up to rid the skin of impurities and sebum that come out through the pores during the night. It also allows you to get rid of the remains of the serum or night cream applied the day before (especially if it is based on retinol, since the active ingredient is not recommended during the day due to its photosensitizing action), then To make it more receptive to the ingredients contained in day creams in the morning.

In contrast, followers of “less is more» Or those who are in a hurry will skip this step, assuming their skin doesn’t look “dirty” on the surface. Some people do not feel the need for this due to their dry or sensitive skin, fearing that by doing extra washing they will weaken their skin barrier. This protective layer can actually be damaged by frequent cleaning and can eliminate the good oils naturally present on the skin, promoting dehydration and the appearance of wrinkles.

So who to trust? The answer obviously depends on each skin type and should be individualized on a case-by-case basis with a dermatologist.

