Canada: Why will the country limit the number of visas for students and foreign workers for the first time in its history?

Canadian Immigration Minister Mark Miller.

For the first time in its history, Canada will limit the number of temporary residents who can stay in the country.

Immigration Minister Mark Miller announced this Thursday that the numbers will be reduced over the next three years and the first quota will be set in September.

This will apply to both international students and foreign workers and asylum seekers.

The minister had earlier justified the need to restrict immigration quotas due to the housing crisis and lack of purchasing power in the country.

He specified that Canada plans to Reduce the number of temporary residents to 5% of the populationCompared to the current 6.2%.

He said the measure aims to guarantee a “sustainable” increase in the number of temporary residents entering Canada.

2.5 million temporary residents

Canada has seen a significant increase in the entry of temporary residents in recent years.

Last year some were given visas 454,590 new permanent residents and 804,690 non-permanent residents,

These figures, much higher than previous years, represent the largest population increase in Canada since records existed.

The minister assured that at present there are total 2.5 million temporary residents in CanadaThat represents a substantial increase from the million in 2021, according to data from Statistics Canada, the national data collection agency.

Miller acknowledged that the country relies heavily on temporary foreign workers to fill labor shortages, but said “changes are needed to make the system more efficient.”

Canada is also obligated to honor its international commitments to welcome those fleeing war and political persecution.

“These are important global commitments for Canadians,” Miller said, “and there must be an honest debate about what increased international migration means for Canada as we plan for the future.”

image Source, getty caption, Canada once again requires a visa for Mexicans wishing to travel to the North American country, a measure that was abolished in 2016.

staff

As part of the new policy, some Canadian companies will have to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers by May 1 and will have a shorter period to prove that these jobs cannot be filled by a permanent resident or Canadian citizen.

There will be two exceptions for employees construction and health sectorWho face labor shortage in Canada.

These workers will be allowed to enter the country under the existing quota at least till August 31.

About 40% of temporary residents had work permits in 2021According to Statistics Canada, while students represented 22% and asylum seekers represented 18%.

The rest held a combination of permits or were relatives of temporary residents.

Thursday’s announcement was criticized by advocates for temporary foreign workers, who told Canadian news outlet Global News that immigrants work in precarious conditions and “scapegoat for the crisis Cost of living and accommodation.

The news comes after Canada lifted the visa requirement for Mexican citizens due to a wave of asylum seekers of that nationality.

student

Earlier this year, Miller also set a cap on the number of international students Canada can accept over the next two years, resulting in a planned 35% drop in study permit approvals.

more than 800,000 foreign students were living in Canada in 2022, up from 214,000 a decade ago.

The move has also drawn criticism, particularly from some higher education institutions across the country, who worry that it will deter students from coming to Canada in favor of other destinations.

Some universities argued that a limit would mean Loss of income for their institutions,

The restrictions represent a significant change in policy for Canada, which has historically relied on its open doors to immigration to fill vacant positions and address its rapidly aging workforce.

They come as Justin Trudeau’s government faces increasing pressure to address the increasingly unaffordable housing market.

Average home prices in Canada are approximately 700,000 Canadian dollars (US$517,400) and rents have increased by 22% in the last two years.