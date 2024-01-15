Canada: Why will the country limit the number of visas for students and foreign workers for the first time in its history?

Canadian Immigration Minister Mark Miller.

For the first time in its history, Canada will limit the number of temporary residents who can stay in the country.

Immigration Minister Mark Miller announced this Thursday that the numbers will be reduced over the next three years and the first quota will be set in September.

This will apply to both international students and foreign workers and asylum seekers.

The minister had earlier justified the need to restrict immigration quotas due to the housing crisis and lack of purchasing power in the country.

