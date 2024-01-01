Sammy Sosa announces signing

While professional baseball players leave a major mark on their careers, after they retire, they mostly remain legends in the organizations where they played. However, the case of the Dominican sammy sosa Inside chicago cubs He didn’t seem to be very concerned with the above.

The outfielder who guarded the team’s uniform for 13 seasons major League Baseball He has not had that much connection with the organization. Despite leaving behind spectacular numbers, the natives of San Pedro de Macoris are far from the city of Chicago.





Although perhaps the relationship between sammy sosa And chicago cubs It doesn’t seem that he is at his best as he has not been invited to any event organized by the team, now he will have the opportunity to get closer to the fans who have seen him hit big hits. Wrigley Field,

Sammy Sosa will be present at the autograph signing

through your account X.com social network Former player and content creator Antonio Porquen posted a video sammy sosa He expressed his hope and invited fans to sign autographs in downtown Chicago.

This event will take place chicago sports spectacular from the convention center Donald E. Stephens At Rosemont, March 16 and 17 next. This can be classified as the first appearance of the Dominican outfielder after several years away from the public sphere and baseball-related activities.

sammy sosa in 18 campaigns mlb He hit a .273 average with 609 homers, 379 doubles, 1,667 RBI and 1,475 runs scored in 2,354 games. Additionally, he won the MVP award in 1998, won six Silver Bats, and appeared in seven All-Star Games.

Other greats in their respective disciplines such as Toni Kukoc, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Mike Tyson will also be in attendance at the autograph convention. The event organization is expected to announce more names in the coming weeks.