san luis vs tijuana live. online broadcast liga mx

The passion for Mexican football continues day 7 with a significant conflict between Atlético San Luis and Club TijuanaWhich will take place on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:00 pm Central Mexico Time at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

So if you do not want to miss a second of the activities taking place at this meeting, here we leave you everything you need to know.

How do they get there?

atlético san luis They started the season in good shape, but have recently experienced a series of adverse results that have put them in a difficult position. With four consecutive defeats, the Gustavo Leal-led side is placed eleventh in the general table, having earned a total of six points.

Championship performance appears to be slipping and pressure is increasing to reverse this trend. leonardo bonatini He has emerged as the most important player of the team by scoring three goals so far.

Latest results of Atlético San Luis:

01/19/24 LIM: Atlético San Luis 3 – 1 PUMAS UNAM

01/24/24 LIM: Atlético San Luis 1 – 2 Tigres UANL

01/27/24 LIM: Monterrey 3 – 1 Atlético San Luis

02/04/24 LIM: Atlético San Luis 0 – 2 Guadalajara

02/10/24 LIM: Cruz Azul 3 – 0 Atlético San Luis

On the other hand, club tijuana It faces an even more difficult situation, as it is one of two teams that are yet to win in the tournament. With three draws and six defeats, they are in last place in the general table and a complicated future looms for Fronterizos.

director Miguel ‘Piozo’ HerreraThe team is struggling to improve its performance in the league after coming out of this bad phase. They have one of the worst offenses in the Championship, with only four goals scored so far.

Latest results from Club Tijuana:

01/20/24 LIM: Atlas 0 – 0 Tijuana

01/26/24 LIM: Tijuana 1 – 1 Guadalajara

01/30/24 LIM: Cruz Azul 1 – 0 Tijuana

03/02/24 LIM: Pachuca 3 – 2 Tijuana

02/09/24 LIM: Tijuana 1 – 1 Querétaro

Possible Lineup:

Atlético San Luis:

A. sanchez E. Chavez You. bilbao J. dominguez J Sanabria J Dam R. Dorado Jay Guemez S. sales M. Klimowicz L Bonatini

Tijuana Club:

J. corona A Mejia N. Diaz R Fernandez D. white L Rodriguez C. Rivera E. Alvarez F Contreras I. sorcery C. Gonzalez

Forecast:

According to #rushbetmxThe match odds are as follows:

Atlético San Luis: +102

Tie: +260

Club Tijuana: +230

What time is the Tijuana game today?

Date: Saturday 17 February 2024

Time: 5:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Day 7 of the Clausura 2024 of the MX League

Venue: Alfonso Lastras Stadium

Where to watch San Luis vs Tijuana

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,