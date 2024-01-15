An expert’s tips for improving the mental health and well-being of children and teens

In the upbringing and development of our children, there is a horizon of emotional well-being that we, as parents, aspire to achieve. However, we live in an increasingly complex and demanding world Developing the mental health of children and adolescents It has become an essential task.

(Are you co-dependent? Find out what it is and how to avoid it to improve your social relationships)

In this context, words like Attention, understanding and deliberate action With the aim of inculcating the best values ​​in our children. To better understand this challenge and how to address the mental health of young children, We talked to Natalia Pardo Sanz, Child, Youth and Family Psychologistand director of Gimeno, Pardo y Valverde Psychología.

Self-care from parents to children

Experts stress the importance of self-care from an early age in the mental health development of children and teens. “From an early age, adults take care of children. Through routine, cleanliness, proper nutrition, dignity and respect, All this gives them security, learns to respect themselves and others, set limits “Their relationships are healthy,” says the psychologist.



Image of a happy family.

mini series istock

Natalia Pardo identifies with many common challenges Currently minors, from anxiety and stress Even self-esteem problems and eating disorders. Where impact of technologyIncluding electronic devices and social media, is also a significant factor that can have a negative impact on well-being.

To meet these challenges, Pardo highlights the importance of Family atmosphere of trust and affection, healthy social relationships, and emotion management. He commented, “The foundations we set from a young age will be the pillars of how we function in adulthood.”

routine and emotional stability

Routine plays an essential role in the daily life of young children and that is, enjoying a stable and smooth schedule. Positively impacts emotional stability Of youth. As Natalia Pardo said, “It gives them security and predictability, helps with stress management and gives them a certain sense of control.”





However, psychologists also point out that it is important Don’t establish an overly rigid routine Or inflexible, as this could have the opposite effect. “A balanced routine, in which there is a certain flexibility, is the key to promoting the emotional stability of children and youth,” explains Pardo.

(Do you know what nonviolent communication is? The key to healthy relationships)

In school contextHaving a consistent schedule, time for rest, physical activity, good eating and sleep habits, as well as allocating a specific time of day for bathing and showering. Do not burden children Along with many extra-curricular activities, they are major aspects of daily life.

good connections and inclusion

Also throws light on the fundamental role of Pardo Emotional relationships with parents and other loved ones For welfare. Psychologists say, “A solid relationship provides security and emotional stability.” “Parental support and recognition reinforces sense of personal worth Of young people,” he adds.

Also, keep open communication Helps in creating a family environment of trust and understanding. To do this, Natalia Pardo recommends active listening, empathy towards children on the part of parents, calm conversations, trying not to upset children, not belittling their ideas and always talking to them with respect. Gives suggestions.

Technology: a double-edged tool

Pardo also warns about Risks of excessive device use Electronics and social networks, but also recognize their benefits. “It is important balance screen time Encourage healthy use of technology in conjunction with other activities and with clear boundaries and supervision,” he emphasizes.

(What are dudus: soft toys that can soothe babies and help them sleep)

promote Mental health of children and adolescents A comprehensive approach is needed that includes Physical, emotional and social care, With the right support and implementation of healthy habits, we can help our youth Build resilience and well-being It is necessary to face the challenges of life with strength and confidence.