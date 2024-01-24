San Mamés, cursed in the cup for Barcelona

San Mamés was once again a nightmare for Barcelona, ​​as they lost to Athletic for the third time in the last five seasons and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey.

San Mamés was once again a nightmare for Barcelona in the Cup. For the third time in the last five seasons they lost 4–2 to Athletic in the same match, narrowly missing out on another title. Then a cursed extension like 2022 was resolved with the addition of first-time extra time. It was then converted into a penalty by Muniain, now a cross shot by Iñaki Williams, taking advantage of a rookie error from Kounde. In a possible moment.

Barcelona have already lost the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey in two weeks. getty images

In two weeks they have already lost the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. Two hard and difficult blows to assimilate, which forced him to return to LaLiga pending, who knows, a miracle in the Champions League.

If it is moderately good during the game, it is Xavi’s team, which is often terrible at its peak. Nightmare beginnings and horrifying endings. This explains his KO in Bilbao, where even before the first minute he was losing due to his own mistake and in the extra time of the first half of extra time he secured a fatal 3–2 victory due to another unforgivable error. , which was eliminated in the round off. Last breath. The Williams brothers Iñaki and Nico buried him.

Kaunde always paid attention. First with Lamin Yamal, then with Sergi Roberto and finally with myself. Soft, too soft, the Frenchman led the team to a painful defeat in a match fought to the point of exhaustion. no way.

By almost always playing against the rules, Barça once again repeated the same mistakes that have cost them such huge penalties this season. Barely 36 seconds had passed when Gurujeta made the score 1–0, becoming the third goal conceded by a Barça team before the first minute of play this season. It did not reach 17 seconds for Granada or 18 seconds for Alaves, but an error shared between Kounde and Lamine Yamal on the wing allowed a cross into the area, an unusual oversight by the entire defense and practically red. And the white striker’s shot will.

The ball passed from one side to the other, without any defender managing to deny it, until he got the prize, chasing it with his eyes wide open in front of the intensity of the chasing lions and an incredible Barça Made me shudder.

Barça have had to struggle so many times that it seems it has become a habit. Many have been unable to recover their spirits and at San Mamés, faced with a hellish atmosphere and a spirited opponent as energetic in their forward pressure, it was difficult for them to relieve the tension.

Xavi’s team needs the ball and combinations with agility to find themselves. And in a very risky match, despite the nerves, he managed to prove himself. Gradually the suffocation diminished and dominance increased, until a slice of luck was found with the feet of Lewandowski, who in his only notable action placed it in for Yuri to tie up a counterattack.

However, when he becomes convinced of his good work, Barça grows. And after the tie, Lamine Yamal, dressed as Messi, appeared to score 1–2. He recovered from his poor start and reassured Xavi’s team once again with his play until the break. From then on it became a matter of wanting and not being able to. Fight… absolutely not.

After the tie, the game started in the second half, in which De Jong’s mistake was exposed, Athletic and Barça faced each other with anger and if it went to extra time it was because in front of the invisibility of Lewandowski. The sharpest forward Lamine Yamal failed. Decisive and golden opportunity in the 85th minute.

And expansion, collapse. It wasn’t until Kounde fouled them that Barça regained their rhythm. And it’s over. This is how one nightmare at San Mamés Cup, the next night a new fiasco is written.