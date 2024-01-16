Santiago Baños admits there are offers for US players

The title that America recently won in the Apertura 2023 was the center of attraction Clubs are looking for players to add in the winter marketa situation to which he is already accustomed santiago bañosThe club’s sporting president, who once again opened the door to departure.

Is Alvaro Fidalgo leaving America?

In the last few hours, one of the names that began to be linked to the European market is that of the Spaniard Álvaro Fidalgo, however, without naming names, Baños pointed out that reconciliation is already taking place today.

“It happens very often, the third time I am champion with America… and at the end of the tournament to become champion three times, there are a huge number of offers for players from clubs. Unfortunately offers have started coming in for some players this week“, he told in an interview Claro Sports on W Radio,

As is usually the case in every negotiation, there must be consensus among the three parties involved to reach a solution, however the manager announced that The intention is to retain the championship winning teamSomething that he has achieved so far.

“We don’t want them to go away, but we also want You have to listen to the human side and the sports life of the playerIf someone wants to go play in Europe, negotiations start and when an agreement is reached and it suits the institution and suits the player, then obviously a decision has to be made as we did with Mateus Uribe. , with (Agustín) Marchesin, with (Diego) Lainez, with Edson Alvarez; You can’t even say, ‘Hey, don’t go with the offer that comes and I’ll tie you to a post.’

Fidalgo is interested in france

In the middle of last year, Maguito Fidalgo received a serious offer from French side Toulouse, although he rejected it due to his interest in getting rid of the pain of the elimination suffered against Chivas.

Now, once his objective is accomplished, he can return to Europe, where he does not have a non-EU position, which is why he is attractive.