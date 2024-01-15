Saoirse Ronan predicted to win Oscar in 2025

It is predicted that Saoirse Ronan will receive an Oscar nomination in 2025. The Irish actress has been nominated for an Academy Award on several occasions, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen her name on the ballot.

Saoirse, 29, will be in the running for an Oscar in 2025, according to predictions from entertainment publication Variety. Ronan is set to star in The Outrun, directed by Nora Fingscheidt.









In the film, Ronan plays Rona, a young woman who has recently left a rehabilitation facility where she was being treated for alcohol addiction. After living in London for more than a decade she returned to her home in the Orkney Islands off the coast of Scotland.

Read more: Saoirse Ronan is set to get a big role in the next James Bond film

Along with acting in the film, she will also work as a producer. The Outrun is adapted from the memoir of Amy Liptrot.

The general release date of the film is yet to be announced. However, critics have already seen the film and reviews of Saoirse Ronan’s performance have been overwhelmingly positive.

Following its screening at the Sundance Film Festival, The Guardian called Ronan’s performance “tremendous”.

Now, the actress is being nominated for another Oscar nomination. This star has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars a total of four times.

Her first nomination was for her performance in Atonement at the age of just 13. She was then nominated for her performances in Brooklyn (2015), Lady Bird (2017), and Little Women (2019).

Variety is predicting that she will once again be nominated for Best Actress for her performance in The Outrun. It looks like they may face stiff competition at next year’s Academy Awards, with Variety predicting that Lady Gaga will get a nomination for Joker, along with Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths, Zendaya for Challengers. For, and Florence Pugh would get a nomination for We Live In. One time.

Talking about casting Ronan in the film, Fingscheidt told Filmmaker Magazine: “Half of the film takes place with just her on this little island, so you need an actress who is able to play that. yes.”





She may not be the only Irish actor nominated at next year’s awards. Variety listed Barry Keoghan as one of their projected nominees for his role in Bird.

