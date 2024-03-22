YouTubers attack Yajaira and aim their darts

Content creators have made Yazaira look like the “bad guy” after she was banned from dancing in Plaza Libertad. He asked to stop defaming him.

March 22, 2024- 17:07

In a video recently published on the account “La YouTube Salvadoreña”, Yazaira He regrets that many people are talking against him and his colleagues on social media.

“They put in a lot of ugly stuff. We have no right to tolerate. I am elderly and if I see another woman like me or a woman older than me, I will not look down on her. “The elders have to be appreciated, not hurt anyone”the famous dancer said.

The people Yazaira is referring to include some YouTubers who in recent days have dedicated themselves to publishing videos in which they strongly criticize him and liken him to “the bad guy in the story”. shows, because evening parties were banned. liberty park,

To attack the 76-year-old dancer, many of them have used images of the interview that “The Salvadoran YouTube” did with the “dancer of the city”, which was done without any bad intentions.

Yajaira. Image of illustrative and non-commercial nature/ www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPnN4g3zrU4&t=66s

Using excerpts from that audiovisual, some content creators have distorted the information, maintaining that Yazaira mentioned that “children should not go to Libertad Park”, when in fact she said What she was referring to was that minors should not dance with the combo. , because they carry many risks, including injury.

In the original video, Yazaira cites the order that the authorities gave some time ago, which stipulates that minors are not allowed to dance at the said intersection.

“It said: ‘No bowling or underage children.’ Because that is not for children. Three years ago we faced a problem, a woman hit a girl and the woman (mother) got upset and told us that she was going to die.” Yazaira says in the interview. “The kids (just) have to keep watching; It’s OK for him to dance in his own little part, but not inside (the dance group) because that’s too big.”He added.

Informational and non-commercial video/ www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt6icz3YZ6E

Users and content creators have spoken out about the attacks that some YouTubers have made against Yazaira through social networks.

“What is the problem with these YouTubers? Or do they lack the analytical ability to process information or are they malicious? They do this out of spite and to attract attention. And we go to those who believe in them and start insulting Yazaira.commented a YouTuber from Libertad Park, who preferred anonymity.

