Devices you should unplug when you’re not home. Mexico News | news from mexico

It is important to identify which devices to disconnect and which to keep connected. Photo: Freepik

Mexico City.- Before leaving for a good rest, taking precautions at home is important, and one of the priorities Disconnection of electronic devices,

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission Suggests unplugging them when not in use A recommendation supported by esetcyber security expert who Highlight both environmental and safety benefits ,

By disconnecting appliances, unnecessary use of electrical energy is avoided, thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

Which devices to disconnect before going on vacation?

When preparing home for absence, It is important to identify which devices need to be disconnected and which need to be kept connected.

In kitchensmall appliances like Microwaves, coffee makers and toasters should be unplugged , while it is advisable to keep the refrigerator running. In hallThe Televisions, cable boxes and video game consoles They should be disconnected, although the decision to disconnect a device like Alexa is optional.

In addition to normal appliances, unplugging other technical devices should also be considered, e.g. Desktop computers, printers, cell phone chargers and laptops ,

However, disconnecting the modem wifi must be carefully evaluated However, this implies a break in technical infrastructure and security measures. Smart security systems or NAS may be inconvenient for storage.

In case of uncertainty about what to do with certain devices, it is advisable to consult the manufacturer’s help center or review the corresponding user guide.