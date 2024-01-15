Savoring: The way that multiplies the happiness of good moments and makes them memorable

“He savoring “This is my favorite way to practice mindfulness,” says the famous American communicator. mel robbins, Through podcast This is his name, this famous CNN speaker and commentator shares science-backed tools to empower people and improve them life satisfaction, He explains this by enjoying the peace, light and color that the landscape gives him after heavy snowfall. ,Taste“There is a simple and effective daily practice that will allow you enjoy the details The little things of your daily existence invite you to realize whether life is amazing,

What is savoring: the art of enjoying good times

prepared a few years ago social psychologistfred bryantHe savoring -The taste, literally- is one emotional regulation techniques whose goal is to enhance, maintain, and deepen positive emotions, a way of being fully aware And staying connected to your emotions during positive everyday experiences. born in an environment of positive psychologyHe savoring can do Increase happiness in the short and long term Since it is not only about enjoying the positive emotions of the present, but also about save them in memory To return to them in the future.

the best of savoring:Don’t miss the good things in life

He savoringFurthermore, it invites us to realize the volume of amazing things around us: The ray of sunshine on your skin, the smile when you reach home, the softness of the blanket, etc. The explanation is that the stress we carry around every day is hidden from us. Rush, worries, mental noise affect our own perception of reality The beauty and joy of everyday life We ignore it. “We have normalized very high stress levels, living with anxiety, with demands, with self-criticism, with irritability, with accumulated tasks, with poor sleep… when we have to do one of the most important things in our daily life. That is paying attention to our needs and desires. It seems we have forgotten it Our well-being depends on usthat we cultivate and train,” explains Psychologist Belen Colomina, And one way to do it is to practice savoring, If our mind focuses on negative thoughts by default, it’s about teaching it not to miss all the good things that life offers us.

Taste Enhance your good moments and present and future happiness

the best of Taste is that Happy moments that life becomes denser and kept in your memory Deeper. Charan RanganathDirector of the Dynamic Memory Laboratory at the University of California and author why do we remember (Penguin Random House, 2024), explains that to be able to find memory you need to stand out, to be different from the rest” (Sunday Paper). “The brain is very economical. think about it quality over quantity“. So, the only way to make Memorable and distinct memory You have to concentrate all your attention on that activity. Use your sensory world to enrich it: connect it with smells, sounds… be aware that something wonderful is happening.

3 steps to practice savoring successfully

He savoring Requirements Training, According to Fred Bryant’s theory we have to take into account 3 aspects: