The severity of Chicharito and Alan Mojo’s injuries

Alarm bells were raised when both players did not travel to the friendly match against Atlas in Los Angeles due to physical issues.

the alarm went off inside Shivaj due to absence of Chicharito Hernandez and Alan Mojo For the friendly match against Atlas the following weekend due to some physical discomfort, so a report detailed the severity of the injuries.

Guadalajara is entering the final phase Completion 2024 There is a lot of pressure on them as they need a strong finish to the regular stage to gain points and a spot in the standings and thus be in the thick of the battle to advance. union,

However, for this it is necessary for Fernando Gago to have his entire team, so he decided Don’t risk Javier Hernandez or Alan Mojo, Those who have discomfort, but it is not serious because they could have played the friendly match against the Foxes, but the coaching staff preferredor rest them so that the discomfort does not increase As reported by communicator Jose Maria Garrido.

“Alan Mozo and Chicharito Hernandez did not go to Los Angeles by decision of the coaching staff. It was decided that both these players would not be included in this match due to ankle problems. fit to playThe coaching staff makes decisions don’t put them at risk Because next weekend, when Liga MX is active again, there will be an important duel against Rayados,” the journalist announced on his YouTube channel.

It must be remembered that Guadalajara cannot be trusted with this commitment Jesús Orozco Chiquete, Roberto Alvarado, Cade Cowell, Mateo Chavez, Yale PadillaBy calling their respective teams, except for Chicharito and Mozo, as a precaution.

When will the friendly duel between Chivas and Atlas be played on FIFA date?

The oldest rivalry in all of Mexican football will experience a new edition next sunday 24 march In Los Angeles, a duel will begin Exactly 5:30 PM, Central Time.

survey Do you think Chivas is very upset with the absence of Alan Mozo and Chicharito against Atlas? Do you think Chivas is very upset with the absence of Alan Mozo and Chicharito against Atlas? 168 people have already voted

When will Chivas vs be played? Streaks from Match Day 13 of Clausura 2024?

After the national classic between Guadalajara and America, Mexican football will be paused due to the FIFA date, so the Clausura 2024 hostilities will resume until the end of March, hence the clash between Rabanos and Rayados.And will play at BBVA Stadium till 30th of this month at 7 pm.