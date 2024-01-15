Radiant, Jessica Chastain adopts one of the most fashionable makeup looks of the moment

Every year, spring comes with its own beauty updates. “Lollipop lips”, “berry makeup”, “balletcore” or “chrome makeup” looks, again this season, there is no shortage of summer makeup inspiration. If some trends are not unanimous, it seems that one of them is very popular among celebrities: pink makeup. This trend, recently adopted by Vanessa Paradis, also attracted the sublime Jessica Chastain, both girly and minimalist. While visiting Milan to celebrate the centenary of the Damiani jewelry brand, the famous actress appeared with this makeup trend that we can adopt without any delay.

Danielle Venturelli/Getty Images

pink, pink and more pink

We have to face facts: since the release of the movie “Barbie”, the color pink has reemerged in both our wardrobe and our makeup bags. Obviously, if fuchsia shades and peroxide blonde aren’t to everyone’s taste, it’s totally possible to embrace this trend in moderation. For this, we rely on pastel shades and light pink, which look good on both dark complexion and light skin. Eyeshadow, blush and lipstick, don’t be afraid to adopt a full monochrome look like Jessica Chastain was radiant in her black velvet sheath dress.