According to AFP, Ariel Henry is in California

The outgoing Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, is in California after leaving Puerto Rico, two sources familiar with his whereabouts told the news agency this Friday.

Henry landed in Puerto Rico on March 5 after failing to return to his home country.

Haiti has experienced weeks of chaos since armed gangs began attacks against the prime minister, with attacks on airports, police stations, prisons and other public buildings.

Last week, Henry agreed to resign and make way for a presidential council of seven members and two observers, the formation of which was announced this Friday after delays.

The current unrest began when Henry was in Kenya to arrange for police to be sent as part of an international mission under UN supervision.

But due to enduring insecurity and the fact that he replaced slain President Jovenel Moise without a popular vote in 2021, in a country where elections have not been held since 2016, his position was in doubt for some time.

“Stopping the violence that is ravaging Haiti will be a litmus test for the unity and resilience of the new government,” the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank said in a report on the Caribbean country on Thursday.

“The new authorities should resume negotiations with foreign partners to accelerate the deployment of the international mission,” he said, and in the meantime, Haitian police will be provided equipment and supplies in the fight to regain control of the port, airport and main roads. Should help with logistics support. Added.

The UN mission, announced months ago, has faced several setbacks. The move by Kenya following Henry’s resignation was also linked to a lack of funding.

However, the African country later assured that it would send the promised 1,000 police officers to Haiti once a transitional council was established.

The United Nations this Friday lamented the humanitarian crisis caused by the violence: nearly five million people, almost half the population, are facing high levels of “severe food insecurity”.

“Haitians are on edge… growing hunger is fueling a security crisis that is tearing the country apart,” said Jean-Martin Bauer, director of the World Food Program in Haiti.

“We need immediate action now; waiting for a large-scale response is not an option,” he said.