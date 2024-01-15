Schedule and location to watch the playoffs for Copa America

Texas, United States.

2001 was recorded in golden letters for the first and only participation of honduras national team In America’s Cup, An excellent third place record developed in Colombian soil, where historic victories against Bolivia, Uruguay and Brazil, led by Luiz Felipe Scolari... To remember is to live. However, today the door has opened for a return to playing in a continental tournament older than the World Cup. Frisco, Dallas honduras national team standing tall in front Costa Rica Despite many casualties (Choco, Ellis, Buba, Palma, Daniel, Menjivar, Rosales, Acosta,

Front jerry bengtson There is context in the attack, while Harold Fonseca he pulsed jonathan rougier Owned by Catracho Arch. Rueda is risking everything against Argentina coach Gustavo Alfaro, who has been harshly criticized for “saving” the Costa Rican team from concentration ahead of its trip to the United States. it is joel campbell And Kelor Navas As its exponent. There will be thousands of Hondurans with Bicolors from the stands in Uncle Sam’s land. It should be noted that if there is a tie in 90 minutes there will be two extra periods, and if the tie continues everything will be defined in penalty kicks. Glory awaits the winner because Copa America Group D will get them Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay, The championship features a high-caliber arena that will serve as a prelude to the 2026 World Cup on North American soil.

The Central American Classic marks 64 antecedents, with a slight Costa Rican advantage of 22 victories compared to 18 Catracho victories. There are 24 other relations. The last national win over their current rivals dates back to the 2013 tie, in which the only goal was scored jerry bengtson, In their last 7 matches, Costa Rica has the lead with 2 wins and 5 draws. honduras and costa rica They will face each other for the second time CONCACAF Nations League. In the first match they were tied 2–2 in the duel for third place, with goals scored by Edwin Rodríguez and Albert Ellis for Honduras, and goals by Joel Campbell and Francisco Calvo for Costa Rica. Honduras later won 5–4 on penalty kicks at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on June 6, 2021.

Before the match, information has been circulated at the media level that the winner between Honduras and Costa Rica will receive two million dollars (more than 49 million lempiras) to qualify for the Copa America 2024. A very significant amount.