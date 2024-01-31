Science confirms it: Listening to this song reduces anxiety by 65% ​​’as if you’re on drugs’

generalized anxiety It is one of the most common mental health disorders today. Millions of people seek treatment to reduce it or even take medications to deal with it when they are not able to do so on their own.

According to World Health Organization (WHO)Anxiety is a disorder in which people experience intense and excessive feelings of fear and worry. These sensations are usually accompanied by physical stress and other behavioral and cognitive symptoms.

disorder of Worry Yield symptoms Such as:

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

irritability, tension, or restlessness

nausea or stomach discomfort

heartbeat

sweating, shivering, or shivering

sleep disorders

A feeling of impending danger, panic, or doom.

Anxiety is already considered a mental health disorder by WHO

are various treatment to relieve anxietyPsychological therapy is one of them. It’s also important to focus on mental health through exercise and good nutrition, as these have been proven to directly impact our emotional well-being.

therapeutic options They are varied and depend on each person and their symptoms. Listening to relaxing music is an excellent option to treat anxiety and in fact, science has discovered the perfect song that will help you reduce it as soon as you listen to it.

They search for the ideal song to reduce anxiety; Does it work!

doctor of Mindlab Internationala group of experts in neuroscienceconducted a study with 40 people and after testing several songs to measure anxiety levels, they ultimately found that listening to Song It is as effective as taking benzodiazepine supplements take away worries, And in fact, it reduces it by 65%.

“This song is as effective as giving an IV to relax you before surgery”

Song is called ‘Weightless’, by artist Marconi Union, This song, uploaded on YouTube 9 years ago, has been viewed more than 100 million times and its duration is 8 minutes. We recommend that you listen to it in a quiet place with headphones.

“Its calming effect also extended to key physiological markers. Listeners experienced slower heart rates, lower blood pressure and decreased respiratory rates.”

Users have left comments on the video saying that they came to listen to the song simply because they read that it reduces anxiety, and that they found the relaxing sound to help calm nerves and reach a state of mental well-being. Effectiveness has been verified.

Why is weightless singing effective in reducing anxiety?

The song starts at a tempo of 60 beats per minute (BPM), which reflects the average resting heart rate of an adult. Throughout its duration, the tempo gradually increases to 50 bpm, a deliberate choice to move the listener’s heart rate into a slower, gentler state.