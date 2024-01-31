“Red Mode” on WhatsApp: What is it and how to download it?

WhatsApp, with over 2 billion users worldwide, is one of the most influential and used messaging applications in the digital age. This meta app has changed the way people communicate, having largely replaced traditional text messages and phone calls.

One of the versions of this application uses the famous ‘Red Mode’, created by Acton and Koum, “for those who wanted to create a messaging application that was more secure and private than existing alternatives,” mvsnoticeous said.

WhatsApp Plus Red is not an official application nor is it available in traditional application stores like Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Interested users will have to search for and download the app’s APK file from external sources, which raises some security concerns.

How to activate “Red Mode” in WhatsApp?

Users who want to take advantage of the option to change the color of their WhatsApp from green to red need to follow these steps:

Delete the WhatsApp application: Before performing this step, it is advisable to make a backup so that your data is not lost.

Then, download WhatsApp Plus Red.

Accept permission to access your contacts and chats.

Then add your number and enter your name.

Finally, WhatsApp Plus will appear completely red.

If the user wants to revert to the green version, all they have to do is go to the configuration of their application in “Settings”.

