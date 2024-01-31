Vitor Roque reveals himself and defuses the crisis a bit after Barcelona’s win over Osasuna in the Spanish League

2024-01-31

Barcelona, ​​after some difficult days, took a sigh of relief this Wednesday by winning 1-0 against Osasuna in the match of the 20th round of the Spanish Championship, postponed due to the participation of the two teams in the Spanish Super Cup.

The young Vitor Roque, who recently arrived at Barça in this winter market, made his debut as a scorer (63), troubling Barça in a match in which Osasuna was eliminated due to the double warning of Unai García (67). The reason ended with ten. The impressive win provides a breath of fresh air for Barcelona, ​​just days after coach Xavi Hernandez announced last Saturday that he would be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Zavi hoped that his announcement would help his players play with less stress and his first meeting would allow him to take a small step towards the top of the standing, which is occupied by Girona, which is eight points back from Blogranus. Is. In the process, Barca secured third place in the league as they await Atlético de Madrid on Wednesday night.

– Ferrán’s injury –

The match started with bad news for Barcelona, ​​with Ferran Torres going off injured after seven minutes. The Barça winger sat on the ground after noticing a problem in his right thigh, having to be replaced by Fermín, so Barça watched as his hospitalization continued.

Barcelona once again had control of the ball, but with a flat game without pace, their extensive possession barely managed to make a dent in the well-established Red defense in the first half. Barça managed to take the lead with Robert Lewandowski’s header which went wide (11). The Polish striker had some great chances but was unable to reach the goal, although he had one disallowed due to offside (79). Barça’s main chances in the first half came from balls into the area from the wings and set pieces looking for the heads of Kounde or Lewandowski.

– Vitor Roque appears –

Osasuna tried to reduce the threat with quick counter-attacks, but in the first half they barely troubled the goal defended by Iñaki Peña. Barcelona delivered a point of intensity after the break, accelerating their spread. Young Lamin Yamal gave the first warning when he hunted down a loose ball in the area, but his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez (47). Yamal was once again one of his team’s most unbalanced figures, taking the lead after Vitor Roque entered the fray for Fermin (62).