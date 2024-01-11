“Not too polite but not too Kanye West”, Rely on Panache, their second show (excluded)

After the huge success of “Sensitively Virile”, comedian Alex Ramirez is back with a new show “Panache”. An opportunity to build some confidence in an interview with “Journal des Dames”.

From January 11, 2024 – after a run in the provinces – and until March 2, Alex Ramirez takes over the stage of the Comédie de Paris to present to the public His new one-man show: Wing, women’s journal Attended a performance and gained the comedian’s trust. Interview.

Let’s first talk about this Fashion Week entry itself… Was this a hint to those who might have discovered you on TikTok with your parody of Simon Fenêtre Jacquemus?

Alex Ramires: It’s actually like that, I have a lot of fun making these absurd fashion show videos on the network, but for the show, I wanted to quote my story because the outfits are adapted from my school disguises. Child, as if to show that “The panache was already there“. I surrounded myself with the costume designer Otoopsy and Loic Prigent, an accomplished fashion journalist, gave me the gift of putting my voice to this entry parade that I love.

While some viewers also found you inside at that time dailyWould you like to take up a position as a columnist on the small screen?

Yes, I had a lot of fun making parodies of commercials. If the opportunity lends itself, why not. I’m not closed off to anything. Radio, TV, as long as I can express myself the way I want.

Have you been asked to take part in this to remain on the small screen? Lol, he who laughs comes out (on Prime Video)?

Not at the moment hahaha. Damn it, I lost.

This second show addresses self-confidence. When we first got hit, did we really miss it?

Yes. I even believe that questioning is one of the main drivers of my creativity and I am always looking to reinvent myself. You just need to find the right dosage, that’s the whole problem I address in the show,”Don’t feel too humble, but also not too Kanye West,

The show is you but it’s also a gallery of characters. Which of these most resembles you and why?

I play characters very distant from me in order to somehow condemn the way they are and make people laugh at them, but I will say that, sometimes, in the evenings, I have this very euphoric and tiring The side, which is occupied by Carol, this forty-year-old divorced woman who acts out a lot at the club.

In the first one, you talked a little more about your homosexuality, less in the second one. Are you afraid to give yourself a label in the profession?

Not necessary. I write and perform sketches that are close to my heart and that I believe are relevant to where I am in my own life. And then the label itches.

You recently discussed homophobia with your partner at Christmas. Do you face this frequently?

Very rarely, if not ever, which is why it becomes even more difficult to cope when it happens in the family circle, where we think we are safe. But I’m lucky enough to be able to draw.

Do you have any projects in cinema or television?

Yes, I’m developing a series, as well as several short format ideas emerging.

And, most of all, when does this incredible rap we hear on your show come out?

I’m waiting for people to discover it first stay On stage but at the end of each performance I announce that it will be online around May, June… I just have to keep my promise!

