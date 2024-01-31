They found the body of a young man reported missing on La Guerra beach

Admin 41 mins ago News Leave a comment 41 Views

Jose Manuel Rosales Materano

The lifeless body of a young man who had gone missing a week earlier was discovered during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 31, on the Pescado de los Caracas beach in La Guaira.

by lapatilla.com

Journalist Roman Camacho shared through his account on X (formerly Twitter) that the body of 24-year-old Jose Manuel Rosales Materano was found at 4 a.m.

According to reports, members of the BAE Group of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Scientific Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) took part in the search for the young man.

José Manuel entered the water at Playa Pescado de la Guerra on 24 January but did not emerge, causing great concern among his relatives and triggering an extensive search operation.

(tagstotranslate)Jose\u00e9 Manuel Rosales Materano

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

News, fighting in Gaza, deaths and more

UN agency says more than 180,000 people forced to leave Khan Yunis An Israeli military …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved