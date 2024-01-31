They found the body of a young man reported missing on La Guerra beach

The lifeless body of a young man who had gone missing a week earlier was discovered during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 31, on the Pescado de los Caracas beach in La Guaira.

Journalist Roman Camacho shared through his account on X (formerly Twitter) that the body of 24-year-old Jose Manuel Rosales Materano was found at 4 a.m.

According to reports, members of the BAE Group of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Scientific Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) took part in the search for the young man.

José Manuel entered the water at Playa Pescado de la Guerra on 24 January but did not emerge, causing great concern among his relatives and triggering an extensive search operation.

