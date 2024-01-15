Science confirms this city in the Basque Country is considered the happiest in all of Spain

Happiness is a topic that has a lot of meanings. Be it a question of attitude, philosophy of life, a completely subjective concept or what are the small daily habits that activate the hormone of happiness. In any case, what is clear is that happiness can be conditioned by many factors But did you know that the city you live in could be one of them?

my player placeholder This is the most beautiful city to visit in March, according to National Geographic rba According to National Geographic, Siurana is the most beautiful city to visit in March

From time to time we discover facts about happiness that arouse our curiosity. One of them is the study “The importance of species diversity for human well-being in Europe” which was published in Ecological Economics in 2020. This study confirms that Nature plays an important role in human well-being And staying in touch with him brings happiness.

Thus, it states that the richness of species of fauna and flora is positive for the inhabitants of an area, and especially the richness of bird species. According to the study above, the happiest people in Europe are those who in their daily lives they are surrounded by birds, If observing different species affects our happiness, then Gauteguís de Arteaga is the happiest city in Spain. The main reason for this is the Urdaibai Bird Center located there.

What is Urdaibai Bird Centre?

Viewing birds in their natural environment undisturbed is positively associated with a sense of satisfaction and well-being. And this is what you can do at Urdaibai Bird Center The Living Museum of Nature, located in Gauteguís Arteaga And is open to the public to enjoy the world of birds and their migration. The facility is a one-of-a-kind observatory of the swamp and is located in the heart of the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve.

It is a center managed by the Aranzadi Science Society dedicated to the research and scientific dissemination of birds, their migration and their habitat. they get into it Over 250 different species And visitors can become privileged witnesses of the bird projects that are being worked on.

What to see in Gauteguís de Arteaga?

According to the study, it is concluded that Gauteguías de Arteaga has several factors that make its neighbors the happiest in Spain. He balance between nature and people If you want to visit this city in the Basque Country, it is also for other reasons that you are interested in knowing.

The history of its mills and forges changes when Eugenia de Montijo remodel old castle Which, together with the Urdaibai Bird Centre, becomes the quintessential tourist symbol.