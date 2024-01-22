See the U-23 standings table, how it’s going today: 2024 Pre-Olympic Table Updated matches and today’s results, U-23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament standings | game-total

U-23 standings: Watch the action in Group A and Group B with the results of the matches on the first date of the group stage of the 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament in Venezuela. Peru is one of the leading teams after defeating Chile.

When is the Peru vs Argentina match for pre-Olympics

Matches and Results Date 1 Group B

Peru vs Chile: The result was 1-0 in favor of Peru.

The result was 1-0 in favor of Peru. Argentina vs Paraguay: The result was a 1-1 draw.

Diego Romero scored as Peru defeated Chile in the under-23 edition of the Pacific Classic on the opening day of Group B. Francesco Flores scored for the team coached by ‘Camo’ del Solar in the 67th minute. ,

Chile had the better chances in Valencia, but they lacked a goal and when they had the chances, they crashed into goalkeeper Romero. “It’s the result of a whole group effort,” the goalkeeper said.

The Peruvian team finished with ten players due to the expulsion of Mathias Lontop due to a double caution in the 86th minute.

Monday is a free date. Group A resumes next Tuesday with Brazil’s opener against Bolivia and the Peru-Venezuela match. B is active again on Wednesday with Paraguay-Uruguay and Peru-Argentina commitments.

The two best in each category will advance to the final stage of this under-23 tournament, which offers two spots at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Table of Positions U-23 Pre-Olympics 2024

Group A Table:

Ecuador

Venezuela

bolivia

brazil

Colombia

Country P.J. Yes And Why gf GC DG score 1. Ecuador 1 1 0 3 0 3 3 2. Venezuela 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 3. Bolivia 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 4. Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Colombia 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

group b table

peru

argentina

paraguay

uruguay

chili

Country P.J. Yes And Why gf GC DG score 1. Peru 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 2. Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3. Paraguay 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4. Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Chilli 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

A goal from Luciano Gondou prevented Argentina from beating Paraguay this Sunday and the two teams drew 1-1 early in Group B of the South American Olympic qualifiers.

The 22-year-old Argentina Junior forward scored in the 90th minute by heading a lethal cross from Santiago Castro into the net. It appeared to be timely when a penalty converted by Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Diego Gomez in the 67th minute gave Javier Mascherano’s Under-23 side a shock win at the Venezuelan city’s Michel Delgado Stadium. From Valencia.

“The result was unfair, because we couldn’t capitalize on the chances we had,” he told Gondou on the official TV signal. “At least, something to save, we didn’t start losing.” “I stick to the players’ attitude of finding games (…). To start a tournament like this with a loss is a big problem,” Mascherano celebrated at a press conference.

Matches and Results Date 1 Group A

Ecuador vs Colombia: Result 3-0 in favor of Ecuador.

Result 3-0 in favor of Ecuador. Venezuela vs Bolivia: The result was a 3-3 draw.

Ecuador opened with a 3-0 win against Colombia thanks to two goals from Yaimar Medina pre olympics The South Americans, who have two berths at Paris 2024 at stake, drew 3-3 with hosts Venezuela.

On the first day, matches started in Group A, in which Brazil, the leader and Olympic champion at Rio-2016 and Tokyo-2020, was independent; Watching his future rivals from the stands of the Brigido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas, along with his coach, Ramon Menezes, and his gems Andrić and John Kennedy.

Independiente del Valle’s 19-year-old Vada Medina scored the first goal of the under-23 tournament in the 71st minute, taking advantage of a filtered pass from Pedro Vitae to lead TRAU to victory early on. Christopher Zambrano led off in the 86th. Medina finally got on the scoreboard again in the 88th with a beautiful ball over goalkeeper Sebastián Guerra.

Although it was difficult, the Ecuadorian team took advantage of its early numerical superiority due to the expulsion of Coffee left back, Zilmar Fori, for a double warning in the 24th minute.

“The main thing was the strong belief of the players. His victory and merit. The elimination set Colombia further back, but from the beginning it was noticeable that there was excitement to find the match, observed TRAU coach Miguel Bravo in front of the press.

According to the coach, one thing to improve on is “getting better at the final pass.” “It’s sad to start this way, but we’re going to get through it. “I’m confident in it,” Colombia coach Hector Cardenas said.

In the second hour, a long-range shot from Gabriel Villamil in extra time interrupted Venezuela’s start, giving Bolivia a miserable draw. Villamil scored in the 90+6 minute, with a shot about 35 meters from goal, just when everything seemed to be settled. The local coach, Argentinian Ricardo Valino, lamented, “We made defensive mistakes for which we paid a heavy price.”

La Vinotinto took a 3-1 lead on the scoreboard after goals from midfielder Matias Lacava in the 37th minute, striker Jovani Bolivar in the 42nd minute and left back Rene Rivas in the 63rd minute. The visitors had taken the lead with a shot from Jose Briceño at half distance in the 31st.

Lucas Chávez then scored in the 82nd minute, opening the way for Highland’s response and silencing some of the stands, who had displayed a huge banner bearing a slogan that would end Venezuela’s defeat in the qualifiers for the 2016 World Cup. The team had a good start with: “Man, I believe.” To make the match even more exciting, Bolivian Carlos Ciejas was sent off in the 88th minute.