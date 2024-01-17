Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt poke fun at Golden Globes lip-reading

Selena Gomez made fun of her and Taylor Swift’s viral lip-reading moment with the help of Emily Blunt.

Per People, Gomez and Blunt attended the American Film Institute Awards in January. 12, where she posed for the camera while covering her mouth. Gomez later shared the photos on her Instagram Stories, with the caption: “We will not speak.”

It appears the pair were referencing Gomez’s appearance at the Golden Globes in January. 7, during which she was filmed whispering with Swift and Kelly Taylor — sparking a full-scale fan investigation into what they were discussing.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans initially speculated that the trio were talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, but a source later claimed People Gomez was “not referencing anything at all” about the couple. “She never saw him or even talked to him,” the insider said.

Gomez later clarified what she, Swift, and Taylor were In fact Whispering about. “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” he commented on Instagram. “Not that it’s (anybody’s) business.”

Blunt and John Krasinski’s “Divorce”

Meanwhile, Blunt got caught up in her own viral lip-reading investigation after the 2024 Golden Globes.

In the TikTok shared by CBS, Blunt and her husband John Krasinski have a brief interaction on the Golden Globes red carpet. “Did he say I can’t wait for a divorce?” a fan suggested in the comments section.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blunt and Krasinski have yet to comment on any fan speculation. However, Nina Celeste, the self-proclaimed “lip-reading girl” on TikTok, claims to know Absolutely What was the pair talking about?

“It’s very cold here, isn’t it?” Blunt is claimed to have told Krasinski on the red carpet: “We can’t wait until we’re inside the house. it’s windy.”