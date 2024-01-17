2024-01-17

honduras national team 2024 got off to a bad start after losing 0-2 to Iceland DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, Lionel Messi’s house. H played two different games in both the halves. They were better than the Nordiques in the first 45, but fell apart in the second half. marcelo santosThe initiator in the duel, stood up after the defeat against Honduras and claimed that bicolor Will try to change face before playoff against Costa Rica.

“In the second half we were a disaster, we fell asleep with that penalty play. I think it was difficult for us to recover, but now let’s think about what’s going to happen and recover,” he said. marcelo santos, Safety of Motagua. He further added, “The goal we scored in the second half knocked us down mentally, but these are mistakes that are made, this is football, we have to improve and learn from them for the times to come.” The defensive keeper pounced on him. honduras He was ready for work in the first half of the match h The United States raises serious doubts ahead of the clash against Ticos in Dallas.

Two mistakes, two goals, all in 10 minutes: Honduras were in bad shape and Iceland punished them, causing them to lose in Miami!