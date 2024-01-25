Several batches of Robitussin with honey have been recalled due to contamination

Washington, Manufacturing Laboratory of Robitussin Cough Syrup Several batches of products containing honey were withdrawn from sale contamination that would cause serious danger For those whose immune system is weak.

Helion laboratory measurements include eight batches Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult And Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult, distributed to stores and pharmacy suppliers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the company’s announcement on its website on Wednesday.

Halon voluntarily recalls Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime adult products nationwide due to microbial contamination https://t.co/Bs4vjYubea pic.twitter.com/CB96A62DWO – US FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) 25 January 2024

If taken by people with weakened immune systems, such as transplant recipients or people infected with HIV, the products may cause “serious or life-threatening adverse events.” Millions of people in the United States suffer from disorders that weaken the immune system’s ability to fight infection. The lab said that in healthy people, infection caused by the products would likely not be serious.

Halon did not disclose the nature of the contamination, but said consumption of the products could lead to fungal infection., The lab did not immediately respond to requests for additional details Thursday.

New Jersey-based Halon said it has received no reports of injuries or infections linked to the products.

The expiration dates of the affected products are between October 2025 and June 2026,

People who have consumed the product should contact a doctor if they think they are suffering from a disorder related to the recall. They can also report problems to the FDA’s online system.