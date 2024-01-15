Shaggy Martínez signs for VereVertumoro team

Jose Joaquin “Shaggy” Martinez The Kings will return to the field to play in League America and will do so with iconic brother duo Gabriel and Alex Montiel, better known as The Werewolf and the Golden Scorpion.

The winger has not played a professional match since April 2023, when he came off the bench in Cruz Azul’s 3-2 win over Santos, now we will be able to see the charismatic player defend the colors from February 25. Caligari Majestic.

“Shaggy” played 349 games in Mexican football till 26 yearsat that time he conquered 2 Liga MX titles (Pachuca and Cruz Azul), two Champion of Champions (Cruz Azul) and Concacaf Champions League (Pachuca)In addition to scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists.

Which former Liga MX players will ‘Shaggy’ match up with on his team?

Martínez will share a team with two other former Liga MX players: Ismael Valadez The 38-year-old, who went through teams such as Toluca, Atalanta, León and Cruz Azul, and louis lozoyaWhich at the age of 30 can boast of teams like Santos, Veracruz and Tijuana in its history.