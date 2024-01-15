‘Last Man Standing’ star Kaitlyn Dever to join ‘The Last of Us’

Hit Hulu movie after successful 2023 no one will save youKaitlyn Dever continues to perform well in 2024. In January 2023, HBO Max released a new series based on a popular video game titled The Last of Us » category= »body-link css-a3mbhf et3p2gv0″>The Last of Us, which immediately became one of their most popular shows to date. After being renewed for season 2, the last of us The producers are looking for an actress to play the role of Abby Anderson. This week, Kaitlyn Dever announced that she got the role and will star in Season 2 alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced in November that production on season 2 would begin in February, but an official release date for season 2 has not been announced. While fans of Kaitlyn Dever and her previous work also include smart book, last Man Standing, And roslynare happy, the last of us Video game purists aren’t sure Dever is the best person for the role.

In the video game, Abby is described and portrayed as tall and muscular, while actress Kaitlyn Dever stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and has a slim figure. This discrepancy leaves many fans unhappy with the casting decision.

“She would have to wear it to play Abby” and “Not surprised that a tall, muscular female character was cast as a traditional little girl.” Disappointing,” fans commented. Instagram. Many fans pointed out that Australian actress Shannon Berry would have been better suited for the role.

However, many fans showed their support for Caitlyn. “Oh I love this artist so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “Now this is iconic❤️🙌,” and “Welcome Abby RUN🔨,” fans wrote on Dever’s post. Other fans warned Caitlyn about the inevitable criticism she would receive due to the nature of Abby’s character: “I’m so sorry for what the internet is going to do to you so unfairly” and “Congratulations but girl, at all costs. But stay off the internet for your own sanity,’ fans responded.

Whether or not you think Kaitlyn Dever was the perfect choice to play Abby, we can’t help but be excited for Season 2 the last of usAnd we can’t wait to see what Dever does next!