She is breaking the web with a previously unreleased photo

Actress Salma Hayek surprised us on January 28, 2023. The 57-year-old star shared a new, never-seen-before picture of herself on her Instagram account. In this photo we naturally find Salma Hayek. The star decided to reveal herself to her audience naturally, without any makeup. And it must be said that it fits her perfectly.

Salma Hayek: a natural beauty

In this photo shared on her Instagram account, Salma Hayek is posing without any makeup, her hair is tied up, she is wearing pajamas, her nails are painted burgundy. A natural photo that was a hit as it was liked by more than 281,000 people in just a few hours.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

This is not the first time that the actress has created a stir on the web without any artwork. The star does not hesitate to share her hot photos with her community, without any fuss and where naturalness is given priority. When the actress is not hitting the red carpet without makeup or in evening wear, Salma Hayek mesmerizes her fans in swimsuits. evidence. This December 11, 2023, the 57-year-old actress revealed her dream image. One photo was liked by more than 700,000 people. Earlier, the actress had left her mark during a grand evening. He (…)

Read more about Grazia

Selena Gomez Au Naturel: The star reveals herself like you’ve never seen her before and Benny Blanco loves it!

This Chocolate Mousse Recipe Is Going Viral on TikTok and Has Only Two Ingredients (We Love It)

With a perfect score of 100/100 on Yucca, this hair mask will make our hair shine

Here’s an evening beauty routine you can follow to fight the signs of aging

Cocktails, burgers and good music: we found the best (and Instagrammable) night boudoir in Paris!