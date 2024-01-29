News, fighting in Gaza, deaths and more

Luxembourg will continue to provide funding to the main UN agency in Gaza despite allegations that some of its staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, the country’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“We will not stop aid now because they need support right now in Gaza and if there is no support right now from UNRWA, then once again civilians are the victims,” Xavier Bettel said upon arrival. Home Interview. At the Council of the European Union in Brussels.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) dismissed several staff following allegations by Israel, which have not been made public.

Bettel said he believed UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini “made the right decision to expel him outright” but also called for an investigation into what happened.

“But we need the results of the investigation, then I have to draw conclusions,” Bettelle said.

Several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Italy and others, announced that they would suspend funding to UNRWA in the wake of the allegations.