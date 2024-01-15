‘She wants to change things’: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt leaves mom to live with dad Brad Pitt

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt leaves her mother’s house to live with her father, Brad Pitt. At the age of 17, she felt very close to her father and so she decided to leave Angelina Jolie’s house.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at a film premiere in Rome in October 2021. imago

There is a dispute going on between Angelina Jolie (48) and Brad Pitt (60) since their divorce. Now the situation is likely to get worse. According to an informant for “Life & Style” magazine, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is planning to leave Angelina Jolie and live with her father Brad Pitt.

“As she grows up, it becomes more and more clear that Shiloh is her father’s daughter,” a source close to the Jolie-Pitt family told the magazine. According to this source, Shiloh has similar interests to her father, including a passion for history, art, and architecture, influenced by Brad Pitt. Plus, the insider says, “They both share a love of basketball and discuss topics like the environment, classic movies and books.”

Angelina Jolie’s family during an event in New York in February 2019: Knox Lyonne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Markle Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivon Jolie – Pit (left to right). getty images

“Indestructible Bond”

Already in the summer of 2022, the informant had said that there was an “unbreakable bond” between the father-daughter duo, “gala.de” reports. Brad Pitt is portrayed as a laid-back father who never pressures Shiloh and encourages her to pursue all her dreams. “She feels comfortable talking about any topic with her father,” the source says.

The reason for this move? His 18th birthday is on May 27, 2024. At the age of 18, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will be able to decide for herself where she wants to live. The source added, “Shiloh is not unhappy with Angelina’s home, but she will be turning 18 soon and wants to change things.”

This step does not show any major difference in terms of distance. Brad Pitt’s $8.3 million mansion in Los Feliz, California, is just a few minutes’ walk from Angelina Jolie’s home.