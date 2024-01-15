Shock in Cienfuegos due to the death of a Cuban doctor

The sudden death of a beloved Cuban doctor, identified as Amaury Sanchez

This week has shaken many people in the province of Cienfuegos.

Cuban Younesi Pérez Moreira confirmed the tragic news on social networks and explained that she learned about the incident after talking to the daughter of a health professional.

He said, “I can’t believe the news of your passing, today Cruces and Porterillo Rehab Room is in mourning, friend, we have lost a great man.”

He said, “I would like someone to write to me that this is a lie, I cannot believe that you are no longer with us, a wonderful person, everyone’s brother.”

“There are many of us who feel your departure with all our hearts today. “EPD friends, strength to your families,” he prompted.

“Friends EPD, my condolences to your wife and family. “God gained an angel and we lost a friend,” he said in another post.

“The news is true and I am very sad to confirm it, I wrote to my daughter, and Amaury died at 12 noon yesterday. My condolences to his wife and daughters. EPD friend,” he explained in the comments section.

According to reports, the doctor allegedly died due to a heart attack.

Dozens of people say goodbye to him. “There are no words to explain how it feels to lose our great colleague, it hurts us all so deeply, EPD friend, we will always remember you as super as you always were. My condolences to his entire family and wife. Rest in peace”; some close friends said, “I still can’t believe it’s true, oh God, God rest our dear friend.”