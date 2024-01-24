Siggi’s Dairy pays $10,000 to people who stop using their phones for a month – Telemundo New York (47)

The first few weeks of the new year often tempt us to give up bad habits, but one company is taking sticking to your resolutions to a whole new level by offering $10,000 to people who make their Can leave cell phone.

Siggi Dairy, an Icelandic-style yogurt company, encourages people who think they have enough stamina to put down their phones for 30 days to apply for its digital detox program.

“We believe in the power of living a simple life with fewer distractions,” the New York-based company said in its announcement. “One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phones. In fact, the average person spends 5.4 hours on their phone each day!”

Those interested in the challenge must submit a 100 to 500-word essay explaining why they need a digital detox and “how it will impact you in a positive way consistent with Siggy’s brand philosophy,” the application reads.

Well, to be a part of this initiative click here to complete the application.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or older and submission forms must be submitted by the end of the day on January 31st.

On February 15, 10 potential winners will be selected to participate in the phone-free challenge and will receive $10,000, a phone lockbox, a flip phone, a one-month prepaid SIM card for the flip phone, and three months of yogurt. Siggy.

This article was originally published in English annie probert For our sister network CNBC.com. Go here for more from CNBC.