Simple and Mexican recipe to make Entomatadas Sauce for breakfast

if we talk about one Simple and Mexican Recipes to enjoy the time of Breakfastsomething tasty entomatadas They are perfect, because it is a typical dish of our cuisine made from fried corn tortillas, folded or wrapped, bathed dip Made of tomatoes or tomatoes and usually garnished with grated cheese, onion and cream.

It is a Mexican classic to start the day with energy and enjoy great flavors, but the base that really gives it all its essence is, without a doubt, the rich dip It comes with a tortilla, so it should have the perfect spiciness so everyone can enjoy it at home.

to succeed in recipe Of this Mexican dish, you should know how it is prepared Entomadas SauceSo below you can find step by step to achieve it without complicating things in the kitchen and have a delicious result at dinner time. Breakfast Or whenever you want to enjoy them.