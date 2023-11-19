Simple and Mexican recipe to make Entomatadas Sauce for breakfast

if we talk about one Simple and Mexican Recipes to enjoy the time of Breakfastsomething tasty entomatadas They are perfect, because it is a typical dish of our cuisine made from fried corn tortillas, folded or wrapped, bathed dip Made of tomatoes or tomatoes and usually garnished with grated cheese, onion and cream.
It is a Mexican classic to start the day with energy and enjoy great flavors, but the base that really gives it all its essence is, without a doubt, the rich dip It comes with a tortilla, so it should have the perfect spiciness so everyone can enjoy it at home.
to succeed in recipe Of this Mexican dish, you should know how it is prepared Entomadas SauceSo below you can find step by step to achieve it without complicating things in the kitchen and have a delicious result at dinner time. Breakfast Or whenever you want to enjoy them.
Material
- 700 grams tomato
- ½ slice white onion
- 2 garlic, medium
- 2 serrano peppers without tails
- 2 cups water
- Salt and ground black pepper as per taste
- oil c/s
Preparation
- Wash the tomatoes, drain off excess water, and place them in a saucepan over medium-low heat with the onion slices, serrano chilies, and pre-peeled garlic cloves; Fry these ingredients until golden brown, turning regularly to avoid burning.
- Add water and salt and ground black pepper to taste in a blender glass, let it blend until you get a homogeneous mixture.
- Heat a saucepan with a little oil and fry the sauces, check if the salt level is sufficient, cook on low flame for 5 minutes, if they are too thick, add a little more water until the desired consistency is achieved .
- Now this delicious sauce is ready to cover the tortilla pieces and enjoy some delicious entomatadas with all the accompanying ingredients.
nutritional information
- Calories: 87kcal
- Carbohydrates: 22 grams
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 1 gram
- Sugar: 1 gram
- Fibers: 1 gram
- Sodium: 0.0003mg
- total fat: 19 grams
- saturated fats: 1 gram